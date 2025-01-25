Who's Playing

Oklahoma Sooners @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Oklahoma 14-4, Arkansas 12-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting SEC matchup on schedule as the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to tip at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. The Sooners are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, Oklahoma finally turned things around against S. Carolina on Saturday. They blew past the Gamecocks 82-62. The Sooners have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matches by 20 points or more this season.

Oklahoma can attribute much of their success to Jalon Moore, who went 6 for 10 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds, and Jeremiah Fears, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Fears a new career-high in assists (eight).

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Arkansas, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past Georgia 68-65. Having forecasted a close victory for the Razorbacks, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Arkansas' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Adou Thiero, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Karter Knox, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds. Thiero had some trouble finding his footing against Missouri on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Even though they won, Arkansas struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 16.3 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five contests they've fallen to only 10.6 per game.

Oklahoma's win bumped their record up to 14-4. As for Arkansas, with the victory, they broke their five-game losing streak and moved their record to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oklahoma hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oklahoma is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Oklahoma is playing as the underdogs on the road, but their 0-2 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Arkansas is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149 points.

Series History

Arkansas and Oklahoma both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.