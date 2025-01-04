Who's Playing

Missouri Tigers @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Missouri 11-2, Auburn 12-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Auburn. They and the Missouri Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Neville Arena. The timing is sure in Auburn's favor as the squad sits on eight straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while Missouri has been banged up by 11 consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

If Auburn beats Missouri with 87 points on Saturday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2024 than the 87-58 stomp they got against Monmouth. The Tigers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 23 points or more this season.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Johni Broome led the charge by dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds. Dylan Cardwell was another key player, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Auburn smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in nine consecutive matchups.

Missouri's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They wrapped up 2024 with an 82-65 victory over Alabama State.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Missouri to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tony Perkins, who went 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus five rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Tamar Bates, who posted 16 points along with six rebounds.

Auburn's win bumped their record up to 12-1. As for Missouri, their victory bumped their record up to 11-2.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Auburn just can't miss this season, having nailed 50.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Missouri struggles in that department as they've drained 50.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything came up roses for Auburn against Missouri when the teams last played back in March of 2024, as the squad secured a 101-74 win. Does Auburn have another victory up their sleeve, or will Missouri turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Auburn is a big 18-point favorite against Missouri, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 18.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Missouri.