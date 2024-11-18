Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: N. Alabama 3-1, Auburn 3-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 18, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.56

What to Know

N. Alabama has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Auburn Tigers at 9:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Neville Arena. The Lions know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past three matches -- so hopefully the Tigers like a good challenge.

N. Alabama fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Samford on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 97-96 to the Bulldogs. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Monday (87), the Lions still had to take the loss.

Even though they lost, N. Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Auburn had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 28 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Golden Flashes with a sharp 79-56 win. The Tigers were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

Johni Broome and Chaney Johnson were among the main playmakers for Auburn as the former dropped a double-double on 18 points and 12 rebounds and the latter went 8 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. Broome has been hot , having also posted two or more blocks the last five times he's played. Another player making a difference was Denver Jones, who scored 12 points.

Having lost for the first time this season, N. Alabama fell to 3-1. As for Auburn, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: N. Alabama just can't miss this season, having drained 47% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've nailed 52.9% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

N. Alabama took a serious blow against Auburn when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 70-44. Can N. Alabama avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 26.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.