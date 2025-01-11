Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Bowling Green 6-8, Ball State 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bowling Green and Ball State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78 points per game this season.

On Tuesday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Bowling Green beat Western Michigan 83-79.

Bowling Green's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Trey Thomas led the charge by scoring 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Thomas a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%). Marcus Johnson was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Ball State's good fortune finally ran out on Tuesday. They fell 80-72 to Miami (Ohio). The Cardinals haven't had much luck with the RedHawks recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Payton Sparks, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mickey Pearson Jr., who scored 12 points.

Bowling Green's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8. As for Ball State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bowling Green beat Ball State 80-70 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bowling Green since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Ball State and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.