Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Bethune-Cook. Wildcats

Current Records: Miss Valley State 2-15, Bethune-Cook. 5-11

What to Know

Delta Devils fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will face off in a SWAC battle at 5:30 p.m. ET at Moore Gymnasium. The Delta Devils are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 35-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Miss Valley State managed to keep up with Texas So. until halftime on Monday, but things quickly went downhill from there. There's no need to mince words: Miss Valley State lost to Texas So., and Miss Valley State lost bad. The score wound up at 82-53.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Texas So. posted 16.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for Bethune-Cook., but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 69-53 loss to Southern U. on Monday.

Miss Valley State's loss dropped their record down to 2-15. As for Bethune-Cook., their defeat dropped their record down to 5-11.

Things could have been worse for Miss Valley State, but things could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-64 loss to Bethune-Cook. when the teams last played back in January of 2024. Can Miss Valley State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Bethune-Cook. has won all of the games they've played against Miss Valley State in the last 3 years.