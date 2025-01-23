Who's Playing

Austin Peay Governors @ Cent. Arkansas Bears

Current Records: Austin Peay 7-12, Cent. Arkansas 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Cent. Arkansas is heading back home. They and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Farris Center. The Bears are expected to lose this one by 1.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Saturday, Cent. Arkansas came up short against Jacksonville and fell 72-62. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bears in their matchups with the Dolphins: they've now lost five in a row.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 88-60, which was the final score in Austin Peay's tilt against Lipscomb on Saturday.

Cent. Arkansas' defeat dropped their record down to 5-14. As for Austin Peay, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-12 record this season.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Cent. Arkansas has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3. Given Cent. Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Cent. Arkansas came up short against Austin Peay when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 77-67. Can Cent. Arkansas avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Austin Peay is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Cent. Arkansas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Austin Peay has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Cent. Arkansas.