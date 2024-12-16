Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Charleston Cougars

Current Records: Wofford 4-6, Charleston 7-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Charleston Cougars and the Wofford Terriers will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at TD Arena. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.2 points per game this season.

Wofford is hoping to do what Saint Joseph's couldn't on Tuesday: put an end to Charleston's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Charleston sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over Saint Joseph's.

Charleston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of AJ Smith, who went 6 for 10 en route to 18 points, and CJ Fulton, who posted seven points along with nine assists and four steals. Those nine assists gave Fulton a new career-high.

Even though they won, Charleston struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 88 points the game before, Wofford faltered in their match on Saturday. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 79-56 punch to the gut against Elon.

Charleston has been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 7-2 record this season. As for Wofford, they dropped their record down to 4-6 with the loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Charleston has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.