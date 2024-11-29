Who's Playing

Morehead State Eagles @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Morehead State 2-4, Clev. State 4-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio

Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Morehead State Eagles will face off against the Clev. State Vikings at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Homer E. Woodling Gymnasium. The Eagles have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

The experts predicted Morehead State would be headed in after a victory, but N.J. Tech made sure that didn't happen. Morehead State fell 78-69 to N.J. Tech on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Clev. State posted their closest win since March 24th on Tuesday. They had just enough and edged N.J. Tech out 56-53.

Morehead State has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season. As for Clev. State, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Morehead State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Clev. State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9. Given Morehead State's sizable advantage in that area, Clev. State will need to find a way to close that gap.