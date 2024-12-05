Who's Playing
UC Riverside Highlanders @ CSNorthridge Matadors
Current Records: UC Riverside 4-4, CSNorthridge 6-2
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Premier America Credit Union Arena -- Northridge, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
After five games on the road, CSNorthridge is heading back home. They and the UC Riverside Highlanders will face off in a Big West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Premier America Credit Union Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Matadors will stroll into this one as the favorite.
On Saturday, CSNorthridge needed a bit of extra time to put away Montana State. They skirted past the Bobcats 72-69. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Matadors have posted since March 13th.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored UC Riverside last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-68 to Idaho.
CSNorthridge's victory bumped their record up to 6-2. As for UC Riverside, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-4.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: CSNorthridge has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 48% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for UC Riverside, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their field goals this season. Given CSNorthridge's sizable advantage in that area, UC Riverside will need to find a way to close that gap.
CSNorthridge beat UC Riverside 76-70 in their previous matchup back in February. Will CSNorthridge repeat their success, or does UC Riverside have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
CSNorthridge is a solid 5.5-point favorite against UC Riverside, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Matadors as a 4.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 150.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
UC Riverside has won 7 out of their last 10 games against CSNorthridge.
- Feb 03, 2024 - CSNorthridge 76 vs. UC Riverside 70
- Jan 20, 2024 - UC Riverside 82 vs. CSNorthridge 63
- Feb 20, 2023 - UC Riverside 96 vs. CSNorthridge 76
- Jan 07, 2023 - UC Riverside 68 vs. CSNorthridge 45
- Feb 24, 2022 - UC Riverside 79 vs. CSNorthridge 57
- Jan 22, 2022 - UC Riverside 77 vs. CSNorthridge 67
- Mar 06, 2021 - UC Riverside 66 vs. CSNorthridge 65
- Mar 05, 2021 - UC Riverside 72 vs. CSNorthridge 68
- Feb 08, 2020 - CSNorthridge 61 vs. UC Riverside 59
- Jan 16, 2020 - CSNorthridge 80 vs. UC Riverside 68