Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Lehigh 3-5, Dayton 7-2

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Dayton. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at 2:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. The timing is sure in the Flyers' favor as the team sits on 18 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Mountain Hawks have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, Dayton beat Western Michigan 77-69.

Enoch Cheeks was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 10 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Posh Alexander, who earned 12 points plus four steals.

Meanwhile, Lehigh blew past Monmouth, posting a 90-63 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (69.2%). Keith Higgins Jr. was another key player, scoring 15 points in addition to two blocks.

Lehigh was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Monmouth only posted five.

Dayton's win bumped their record up to 7-2. As for Lehigh, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 3-5 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Dayton just can't miss this season, having made 49.3% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Lehigh struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton is a big 21.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Flyers, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

