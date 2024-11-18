Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Bryant 2-1, Delaware 2-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Where: Bob Carpenter Center -- Newark, Delaware

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will face off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Bob Carpenter Center. The Bulldogs know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with 82 points or more in their past three contests -- so hopefully the Fightin' Blue Hens like a good challenge.

Bryant will head into Thursday's matchup on the come-up: they were handed a two-point loss in their last match, but they sure didn't let that happen against Buffalo on Thursday. Bryant blew past Buffalo 87-64. With the Bulldogs ahead 50-25 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Bryant got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Earl Timberlake out in front who earned 13 points in addition to eight assists and eight rebounds. The dominant performance gave Timberlake a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Barry Evans, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Buffalo only racked up nine.

Meanwhile, Delaware was able to grind out a solid win over Iona on Tuesday, taking the game 64-58.

Niels Lane was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and four steals.

Bryant now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Delaware, they now also have a winning record of 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bryant has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Delaware struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.