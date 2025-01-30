Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Towson 12-9, Delaware 11-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the Towson Tigers and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bob Carpenter Center. The Tigers are coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

Last Monday, Towson earned a 75-65 win over Northeastern.

Towson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tyler Tejada led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Tejada a new career-high in field goal percentage (72.7%). Nendah Tarke was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five steals.

Meanwhile, Delaware came up short against Drexel on Saturday and fell 67-54. The contest marked the Fightin' Blue Hens' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Delaware's defeat came about despite a quality game from Cavan Reilly, who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus three steals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Delaware struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Drexel pulled down 11.

Towson has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 12-9 record this season. As for Delaware, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 11-10.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Towson has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Delaware, though, as they've been averaging only 33.4. Given Towson's sizable advantage in that area, Delaware will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Towson is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1-1 against the spread).

Odds

Towson is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Towson has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Delaware.