Miami Hurricanes @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Miami 3-0, Drake 3-0

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena -- Charleston, South Carolina

Drake has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Thursday. They will face off against the Miami Hurricanes at 12:00 p.m. ET at TD Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Drake is headed into the game having just posted their closest win since February 28th on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against FGCU , sneaking past 63-61.

Bennett Stirtz was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 8 for 13 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. Daniel Abreu was another key player, earning 17 points.

Meanwhile, Miami had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 32.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 93-63. Fans of the Hurricanes have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Miami's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brandon Johnson led the charge by going 6 for 8 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. The team also got some help courtesy of Lynn Kidd, who went 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Miami was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Drake pushed their record up to 3-0 with the victory, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Miami, their win bumped their record up to an identical 3-0.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Drake has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Drake came up short against Miami when the teams last played back in March of 2023, falling 63-56. Can Drake avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.