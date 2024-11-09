Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ East Carolina Pirates

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 1-0, East Carolina 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum -- Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are headed away from home for the first time to take on the East Carolina Pirates at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Coastal Carolina is headed out to face East Carolina after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Coastal Carolina snuck past Western Michigan with a 60-56 win on Monday.

Meanwhile, East Carolina posted their biggest victory since December 20, 2023 on Monday. They claimed a resounding 97-70 win over NC-Wesleyan. With the Pirates ahead 65-32 at the half, the game was all but over already.

East Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.