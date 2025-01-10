Who's Playing
Iona Gaels @ Fairfield Stags
Current Records: Iona 5-10, Fairfield 5-9
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Iona has gone 8-2 against Fairfield recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Friday. The two teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Gaels will be strutting in after a win while the Stags will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Sunday, Iona slipped by Siena 74-73.
Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 15 consecutive contests.
Meanwhile, Fairfield's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 67-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Merrimack. The matchup marked the Stags' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Iona's victory bumped their record up to 5-10. As for Fairfield, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-9.
Iona came up short against Fairfield in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 68-63. Can Iona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.
- Mar 13, 2024 - Fairfield 68 vs. Iona 63
- Feb 02, 2024 - Iona 91 vs. Fairfield 82
- Dec 01, 2023 - Iona 78 vs. Fairfield 67
- Feb 05, 2023 - Iona 70 vs. Fairfield 61
- Jan 13, 2023 - Iona 75 vs. Fairfield 69
- Feb 20, 2022 - Iona 76 vs. Fairfield 58
- Jan 11, 2022 - Iona 80 vs. Fairfield 76
- Mar 13, 2021 - Iona 60 vs. Fairfield 51
- Dec 12, 2020 - Fairfield 67 vs. Iona 52
- Dec 11, 2020 - Iona 70 vs. Fairfield 42