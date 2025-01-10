Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Fairfield Stags

Current Records: Iona 5-10, Fairfield 5-9

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut

Leo D. Mahoney Arena -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iona has gone 8-2 against Fairfield recently and they'll look to pad the win column further on Friday. The two teams will face off in a MAAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Leo D. Mahoney Arena. The Gaels will be strutting in after a win while the Stags will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Sunday, Iona slipped by Siena 74-73.

Iona smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 15 consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Fairfield's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their fifth straight loss. They took a 67-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of Merrimack. The matchup marked the Stags' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Iona's victory bumped their record up to 5-10. As for Fairfield, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-9.

Iona came up short against Fairfield in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 68-63. Can Iona avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Fairfield.