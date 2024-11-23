Who's Playing

Ferrum Panthers @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Ferrum 0-0, George Mason 3-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Ferrum Panthers will start their season against the George Mason Patriots. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena.

George Mason took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Wednesday. They took their game with ease, bagging a 93-55 victory over Coppin State. With the Patriots ahead 48-21 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

The win got them back to even at 3-3. As for Ferrum, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.