Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ George Mason Patriots

Current Records: Massachusetts 6-10, George Mason 11-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia

EagleBank Arena -- Fairfax, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Mason Patriots and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at EagleBank Arena. The Patriots will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

On Wednesday, George Mason was able to grind out a solid victory over Richmond, taking the game 64-58.

George Mason's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Woody Newton led the charge by posting 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. What's more, Newton also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in December of 2023. Giovanni Emejuru was another key player, scoring eight points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts hadn't done well against Dayton recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Wednesday. Massachusetts managed a 76-72 win over Dayton. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 148.5 point over/under.

Daniel Rivera was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 23 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Marqui Worthy, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points.

George Mason is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season. As for Massachusetts, the victory snapped their losing streak at three games and leaves them with a 6-10 record.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: George Mason has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.6. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

George Mason and Massachusetts were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but George Mason came up empty-handed after a 66-65 defeat. Will George Mason have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

George Mason has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Massachusetts.