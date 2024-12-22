Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Georgia Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-10, Georgia 10-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum -- Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will compete for holiday cheer at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Stegeman Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Bulldogs' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Buccaneers have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Georgia is headed into the matchup following a big win against Buffalo on Thursday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Georgia simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Buffalo 100-49. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five games by 21 points or more this season.

Georgia's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Asa Newell, who went 8 for 11 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Somtochukwu Cyril was another key player, dropping a double-double on ten points and 11 rebounds.

Georgia was working as a unit and finished the game with 24 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Buffalo only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern ended up a good deal behind N. Alabama on Thursday and lost 86-69.

Georgia's win bumped their record up to 10-1. As for Charleston Southern, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Charleston Southern struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Georgia's way against Charleston Southern in their previous meeting back in December of 2016, as Georgia made off with an 84-64 victory. Does Georgia have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charleston Southern turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Georgia won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.