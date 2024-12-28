Who's Playing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: Alabama A&M 4-8, Georgia Tech 5-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia

McCamish Pavilion -- Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.12

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Georgia Tech. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McCamish Pavilion. Given that both suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Georgia Tech is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 91 points last Wednesday, they were much more limited against Duke on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by the Blue Devils at home and fell 82-56. The contest marked the Yellow Jackets' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Georgia Tech's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Duncan Powell, who earned 13 points along with five rebounds and two steals, and Baye Ndongo, who went 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus two blocks. Powell's performance made up for a slower matchup against UMBC last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. They fell 97-90 to Samford. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Georgia Tech's loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 5-7. As for Alabama A&M, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-8.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Georgia Tech has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama A&M struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything went Georgia Tech's way against Alabama A&M when the teams last played back in December of 2023, as Georgia Tech made off with a 70-49 win. Will Georgia Tech repeat their success, or does Alabama A&M have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a big 21.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Yellow Jackets as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.