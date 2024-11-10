Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Current Records: North Florida 2-0, Georgia Tech 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Florida Ospreys will face off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

North Florida will head into Thursday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 24-point they dealt Charleston Southern on Thursday. Everything went North Florida's way against Charleston Southern as North Florida made off with a 90-66 victory.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Wednesday. They were the clear victor by an 85-62 margin over WGA. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-29.

Among those leading the charge was Javian McCollum, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus five assists and four steals. Kowacie Reeves Jr. was another key player, posting 15 points in addition to three blocks.

Georgia Tech was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as WGA only posted ten.

North Florida is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 15-11-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Georgia Tech is a big 13.5-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

