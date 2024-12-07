Who's Playing

Life-Pacific Warriors @ Grand Canyon Antelopes

Current Records: Life-Pacific 0-8, Grand Canyon 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Global Credit Union Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Life-Pacific Warriors' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Grand Canyon Antelopes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Global Credit Union Arena. The Warriors hasn't scored more than 57 points for three games straight, a trend the squad is eager to reverse.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 119-57, which was the final score in Life-Pacific's tilt against Pepperdine on Wednesday. The Warriors were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-27.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon won against Stanford last Tuesday with 78 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Tuesday. Grand Canyon walked away with a 78-72 win over Hawaii. The victory was familiar territory for the Antelopes who have now won three matchups in a row.

Life-Pacific's loss dropped their record down to 0-8. As for Grand Canyon, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

Life-Pacific was pulverized by Grand Canyon 82-47 in their previous meeting back in November of 2021. Can Life-Pacific avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grand Canyon won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.