Army Black Knights @ Holy Cross Crusaders

Current Records: Army 10-8, Holy Cross 10-9

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Army Black Knights are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hart Center Arena. The Crusaders have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with three straight losses, while the Black Knights will come in with four straight victories.

Last Saturday, Holy Cross came up short against American and fell 74-65.

Holy Cross' defeat came about despite a quality game from Max Green, who went 9 for 14 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Green a new career-high in field goal percentage (64.3%). DeAndre Williams was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds.

Holy Cross struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Army was able to grind out a solid win over Boston U. on Saturday, taking the game 68-62.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Rucker, who went 8 for 12 en route to 23 points. With that strong performance, he is now averaging an impressive 20.1 points per game. Josh Scovens, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from long range.

Holy Cross' loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 10-9. As for Army, their victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Holy Cross has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Army struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Holy Cross is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters.

Odds

Holy Cross is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Holy Cross.