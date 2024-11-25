Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Illinois Fighting Illini

Current Records: Little Rock 3-3, Illinois 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center -- Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Trojans fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Illinois Fighting Illini at 9:00 p.m. ET at State Farm Center. The Trojans might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Friday.

Last Friday, Little Rock couldn't handle Arkansas and fell 79-67.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Johnathan Lawson, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds. Another player making a difference was Mwani Wilkinson, who had 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Illinois was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They simply couldn't be stopped on Saturday as they easily beat Md.-E. Shore 87-40. That 47 point margin sets a new team best for the Fighting Illini this season.

Illinois' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Will Riley, who went 7 for 11 en route to 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Morez Johnson Jr., who dropped a double-double on ten points and 13 rebounds.

Illinois smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in eight consecutive games dating back to last season.

Little Rock's loss dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Illinois, they pushed their record up to 4-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Odds

Illinois is a big 20.5-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 20-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

