Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Minnesota 6-4, Indiana 7-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday, December 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Minnesota is 1-9 against Indiana since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Golden Gophers' defense has only allowed 62 points per game this season, so the Hoosiers' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Minnesota's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Wednesday's dud, when Michigan State offense got past them with ease. Minnesota took a 90-72 bruising from Michigan State on Wednesday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dawson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. was another key player, scoring 17 points.

Meanwhile, Indiana's matchup on Friday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. Everything went their way against Miami (Ohio) as Indiana made off with a 76-57 victory. The Hoosiers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 19 points or more this season.

Oumar Ballo was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 18 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Sam Houston on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Myles Rice, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points.

Minnesota's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4. As for Indiana, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2.

Minnesota came up short against Indiana when the teams last played back in March, falling 70-58. Can Minnesota avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Indiana has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.