Who's Playing
Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Indiana Hoosiers
Current Records: Minnesota 6-4, Indiana 7-2
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 9, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall -- Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Minnesota is 1-9 against Indiana since February of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. Both will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The Golden Gophers' defense has only allowed 62 points per game this season, so the Hoosiers' offense will have their work cut out for them.
Minnesota's usually-dominant defense will be looking to make up for Wednesday's dud, when Michigan State offense got past them with ease. Minnesota took a 90-72 bruising from Michigan State on Wednesday.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Dawson Garcia, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mike Mitchell Jr. was another key player, scoring 17 points.
Meanwhile, Indiana's matchup on Friday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. Everything went their way against Miami (Ohio) as Indiana made off with a 76-57 victory. The Hoosiers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 19 points or more this season.
Oumar Ballo was the offensive standout of the contest as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 18 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Sam Houston on Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Myles Rice, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points.
Minnesota's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-4. As for Indiana, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2.
Minnesota came up short against Indiana when the teams last played back in March, falling 70-58. Can Minnesota avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Indiana has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 06, 2024 - Indiana 70 vs. Minnesota 58
- Jan 12, 2024 - Indiana 74 vs. Minnesota 62
- Jan 25, 2023 - Indiana 61 vs. Minnesota 57
- Feb 27, 2022 - Indiana 84 vs. Minnesota 79
- Jan 09, 2022 - Indiana 73 vs. Minnesota 60
- Feb 17, 2021 - Indiana 82 vs. Minnesota 72
- Mar 04, 2020 - Indiana 72 vs. Minnesota 67
- Feb 19, 2020 - Indiana 68 vs. Minnesota 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Minnesota 84 vs. Indiana 63
- Feb 09, 2018 - Indiana 80 vs. Minnesota 56