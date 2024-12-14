Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Dolphins

Current Records: ETSU 6-4, Jacksonville 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gym -- Jacksonville, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Jacksonville Dolphins will face off against the ETSU Buccaneers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Swisher Gym. The Dolphins will be looking to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

On Tuesday, Jacksonville suffered a grim 85-63 loss to FAU.

Jacksonville's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Zimi Nwokeji, who earned 12 points along with two steals, and Chris Arias, who scored 15 points. Arias is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, ETSU pushed their score all the way to 87 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They fell 96-87 to Wichita State. The Buccaneers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, ETSU saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jaden Seymour, who almost dropped a double-double on 25 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Seymour a new career-high in assists (five). Quimari Peterson was another key player, earning 16 points plus five assists and three steals.

Jacksonville's defeat dropped their record down to 5-5. As for ETSU, their loss dropped their record down to 6-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Jacksonville has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.