Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Kentucky Wildcats

Current Records: Brown 7-4, Kentucky 10-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center -- Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Kentucky Wildcats will face off against the Brown Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. The Wildcats will be looking to keep their 12-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

The experts predicted Kentucky would be headed in after a victory, but Ohio State made sure that didn't happen. Kentucky might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Ohio State an easy 85-65 win. The matchup marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Otega Oweh put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Meanwhile, Brown unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Sunday. They took a serious blow against Kansas, falling 87-53. Having soared to a lofty 84 points in the game before, the Bears' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Brown struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Kansas racked up 17.

Kentucky's defeat dropped their record down to 10-2. As for Brown, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 7-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Kentucky has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.4 rebounds per game (they're ranked third in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.