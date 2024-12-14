Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Lamar 4-5, Louisiana 2-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals are taking a road trip to face off against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cajundome. The Cardinals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.2 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Lamar blew past UT-Rio Grande Valley, posting an 84-52 victory. The Cardinals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won three contests by 32 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Louisiana had to suffer through a seven-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 68-61 win over SE Louisiana on Wednesday.

The victory made it two in a row for Lamar and bumps their season record up to 4-5. As for Louisiana, their win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 2-8.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Lamar has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 29.6. Given Lamar's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.