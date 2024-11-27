Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Maryland Terrapins

Current Records: Bucknell 4-3, Maryland 5-1

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center -- College Park, Maryland TV: Big Ten Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bucknell has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Maryland Terrapins at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Xfinity Center. The Bison are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.4 points per game this season.

Bucknell is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141.5, but even that wound up being too high. They took a 57-53 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rider. The matchup marked the Bison's lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Maryland dodged a bullet on Sunday and finished off Villanova 76-75. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Terrapins.

Maryland relied on the efforts of Derik Queen, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Reese also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.

Maryland was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Villanova only posted nine.

Bucknell's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Maryland, their win bumped their record up to 5-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bucknell has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Maryland struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Bucknell couldn't quite finish off Maryland in their previous matchup back in November of 2017 and fell 80-78. Can Bucknell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Maryland won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.