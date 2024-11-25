Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Central Michigan 3-2, Minnesota 4-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Minnesota Golden Gophers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Williams Arena. The Golden Gophers' defense has only allowed 55.6 points per game this season, so the Chippewas' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Minnesota is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 128.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Clev. State by a score of 58-47 on Tuesday.

Minnesota got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Parker Fox out in front who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points. The dominant performance also gave Fox a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (50%). Another player making a difference was Dawson Garcia, who had 13 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Central Michigan). They simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday as they easily beat Central State 86-52. The team's explosion on offense also rewarded the Chippewas with their most commanding win of the season.

Minnesota's win bumped their record up to 4-1. As for Central Michigan, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Minnesota was able to grind out a solid victory over Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 68-60. Will Minnesota repeat their success, or does Central Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Minnesota has won both of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last 5 years.