Who's Playing

Purdue Boilermakers @ Minnesota Golden Gophers

Current Records: Purdue 9-4, Minnesota 8-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $28.60

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Purdue Boilermakers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Williams Arena. Both are strolling into their matches after big wins in their previous games.

Purdue took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They blew past Toledo 83-64. The Boilermakers were heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why.

Braden Smith went supernova for Purdue, dropping a double-double on 34 points and 12 assists. What's more, Smith also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who went 11 for 14 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds.

Purdue was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Toledo only posted seven.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Minnesota). Everything went their way against Morgan State on Sunday as Minnesota made off with a 90-68 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Golden Gophers have posted since November 6, 2024.

Minnesota relied on the efforts of Mike Mitchell Jr., who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 22 points plus five rebounds, and Dawson Garcia, who went 5 for 7 en route to 18 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks. Frank Mitchell was another key player, posting ten points.

Purdue's win was their 23rd straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 9-4. As for Minnesota, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: Purdue has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 39.2% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Minnesota, though, as they've only made 30.5% of their threes this season. Given Purdue's sizable advantage in that area, Minnesota will need to find a way to close that gap.

Purdue was able to grind out a solid win over Minnesota when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 84-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Purdue since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Purdue is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Purdue has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.