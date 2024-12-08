Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Miss. State Bulldogs

Current Records: Prairie View 1-7, Miss. State 7-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Mississippi TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Prairie View Panthers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Miss. State Bulldogs at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Humphrey Coliseum. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.1 points per game this season.

Prairie View will face Miss. State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Friday which, to be fair, was an imposing 172.5 points. Prairie View took a serious blow against UAB, falling 95-66. The Panthers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Prairie View's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Nick Anderson, who earned 15 points along with eight rebounds, and Braelon Bush, who scored 12 points. Bush had some trouble finding his footing against Fresno State back in November, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Miss. State blew past Pittsburgh, posting a 90-57 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Miss. State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Michael Nwoko, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nwoko continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of KeShawn Murphy, who went 8 for 10 en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds.

Miss. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Pittsburgh only posted eight.

Prairie View's loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-7. As for Miss. State, their win bumped their record up to 7-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.1 points per game. However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.