Who's Playing

Oakwood Ambassadors @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Oakwood 0-1, Miss Valley State 1-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After six games on the road, Miss Valley State is heading back home. They will welcome the Oakwood Ambassadors at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. The Delta Devils hasn't scored more than 56 points for six games straight, a trend the team is eager to reverse.

The experts figured Miss Valley State would be stumbling into the match after a tough loss to UCSB, and, well: they nailed that call. Miss Valley State was dealt a punishing 81-48 loss at the hands of UCSB on Friday. The Delta Devils were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 43-21.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as UCSB racked up 19.

Oakwood kicked off their season on the road on November 7th and hit a couple of potholes. They took a serious blow against Alabama A&M, falling 121-78.

Miss Valley State's defeat dropped their record down to 1-7. As for Oakwood, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.