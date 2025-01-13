Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Miss Valley State Delta Devils

Current Records: Texas So. 4-11, Miss Valley State 2-14

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, January 13, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

R.W. Harrison HPER Complex -- Itta Bena, Mississippi

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Texas So. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at R.W. Harrison HPER Complex. The Delta Devils took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Tigers, who come in off a win.

On Monday, Texas So. needed a bit of extra time to put away Grambling State. They rang in the new year with a 71-66 win over the Tigers. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Miss Valley State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Prairie View. That makes it the first time this season the Delta Devils have let down their home crowd.

Texas So.'s victory bumped their record up to 4-11. As for Miss Valley State, their loss dropped their record down to 2-14.

Looking ahead, Texas So. shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 15 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Everything went Texas So.'s way against Miss Valley State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, as Texas So. made off with a 73-52 win. Will Texas So. repeat their success, or does Miss Valley State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Texas So. is a big 15-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Texas So. has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.