Quinnipiac Bobcats @ Mt St Mary's Mountaineers

Current Records: Quinnipiac 10-8, Mt St Mary's 11-6

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Knott Arena -- Emmitsburg, Maryland

TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Mt St Mary's Mountaineers and the Quinnipiac Bobcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knott Arena. The Mountaineers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 25 turnovers on Thursday.

The experts predicted Mt St Mary's would be headed in after a win, but Rider made sure that didn't happen. Mt St Mary's took a 66-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Rider. The Mountaineers' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac waltzed into their game on Thursday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with an 81-76 victory over the Warriors.

Quinnipiac smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Merrimack only pulled down six.

Mt St Mary's defeat dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Quinnipiac, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 10-8 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Mt St Mary's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Quinnipiac struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Mt St Mary's strolled past Quinnipiac in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a score of 96-79. Will Mt St Mary's repeat their success, or does Quinnipiac have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Mt St Mary's and Quinnipiac both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.