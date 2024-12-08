Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Northeastern Huskies

Current Records: Colgate 2-7, Northeastern 6-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 8, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts

Matthews Arena -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will face off against the Northeastern Huskies at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Matthews Arena. The Raiders are limping into the match on a three-game losing streak.

Colgate will head out to face Northeastern after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. Colgate was dealt a punishing 84-57 loss at the hands of Cornell. The Raiders were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-32.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Northeastern). They came out on top against La Salle by a score of 82-68 on Tuesday. The Huskies' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Northeastern's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Rashad King led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. What's more, King also posted a 75% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Harold Woods was another key player, dropping a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Northeastern was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as La Salle only posted nine.

Colgate's defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 2-7. As for Northeastern, their win bumped their record up to 6-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Colgate has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Northeastern, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given Colgate's sizable advantage in that area, Northeastern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Colgate came up short against Northeastern when the teams last played back in December of 2021, falling 74-69. Can Colgate avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Northeastern and Colgate both have 1 win in their last 2 games.