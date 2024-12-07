Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-10, Oklahoma 8-0

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Alcorn State Braves at 8:00 p.m. ET at McCasland Field House. The Braves are crawling into this game hobbled by 11 consecutive losses dating back to last season, while the Sooners will bounce in with eight consecutive wins.

Last Tuesday, Oklahoma didn't have too much trouble with Georgia Tech as they won 76-61.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oklahoma to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jeremiah Fears, who earned 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals. Fears' performance made up for a slower matchup against Louisville last Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Kobe Elvis, who earned 12 points along with three steals.

Even though they won, Oklahoma struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State was no doubt aware that the odds were against they in their contest with Wichita State but that awareness did nothing to prevent the predicted outcome. Alcorn State fell victim to a bruising 78-54 loss at the hands of Wichita State on Wednesday.

Oklahoma's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 8-0. As for Alcorn State, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Oklahoma has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've only made 28% of their threes this season. Given Oklahoma's sizable advantage in that area, Alcorn State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Oklahoma took their victory against Alcorn State in their previous matchup back in December of 2021 by a conclusive 72-48. In that game, Oklahoma amassed a halftime lead of 34-15, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Sooners as a 29.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oklahoma won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.