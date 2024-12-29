Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Oklahoma Sooners

Current Records: Prairie View 1-11, Oklahoma 12-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Panthers fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Sunday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oklahoma Sooners at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lloyd Noble Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Prairie View is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 156, but even that wound up being too high. The match between them and Rice on Sunday wasn't a total blowout, but with Prairie View falling 64-46 on the road it was darn close to turning into one. The matchup marked the Panthers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite the defeat, Prairie View had strong showings from Nick Anderson, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds, and Braelon Bush, who scored five points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Prairie View struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma put another one in the bag on Sunday to keep their perfect season alive. They were the clear victor by an 89-66 margin over Cent. Arkansas. The Sooners have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Duke Miles, who went 11 for 17 en route to 29 points plus two steals. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. Another player making a difference was Jalon Moore, who went 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Prairie View's loss was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-11. As for Oklahoma, their win bumped their record up to 12-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Prairie View hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Oklahoma struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 29-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.