Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Ole Miss Rebels

Current Records: Southern Miss 4-5, Ole Miss 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Mississippi Coast Coliseum -- Biloxi, Mississippi

Mississippi Coast Coliseum -- Biloxi, Mississippi Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Golden Eagles are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, Southern Miss took a serious blow against Tulane, falling 86-58. The matchup marked the Golden Eagles' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss won against Louisville last Tuesday with 86 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Saturday. Ole Miss took their match with ease, bagging an 86-53 victory over Lindenwood. The Rebels have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four games by 23 points or more this season.

Sean Pedulla was the offensive standout of the contest as he posted 19 points in addition to six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Mikeal Brown-Jones, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points.

Ole Miss was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lindenwood only posted nine.

Southern Miss now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Ole Miss, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Southern Miss hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like Ole Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Miss ended up a good deal behind Ole Miss when the teams last played back in December of 2023, losing 89-72. Can Southern Miss avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ole Miss won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.