Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Buffalo 4-3, Penn State 6-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.08

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Penn State. They will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Buffalo Bulls at 2:00 p.m. ET at Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Penn State is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Clemson just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell 75-67 to the Tigers. The match marked the Nittany Lions' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Despite their loss, Penn State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ace Baldwin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Baldwin Jr.'s performance made up for a slower contest against Fordham on Monday. Yanic Konan Niederhauser was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Buffalo won against Morgan State last Friday with 82 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Monday. Buffalo dodged a bullet and finished off North Carolina A&T 82-81. The score was all tied up 43-43 at the break, but the Bulls were the better team in the second half.

Buffalo's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Anquan Boldin Jr. led the charge by scoring 14 points in addition to five rebounds and two blocks. What's more, Boldin Jr. also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Ryan Sabol, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points.

Having lost for the first time this season, Penn State fell to 6-1. As for Buffalo, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Penn State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nittany Lions as a 27.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 161.5 points.

