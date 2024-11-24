Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Portland 2-4, Princeton 4-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Princeton Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Portland Pilots at 10:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The experts predicted Princeton would be headed in after a victory, but Texas State made sure that didn't happen. Princeton fell just short of Texas State by a score of 83-80 on Friday.

Princeton's loss came about despite a quality game from Xaivian Lee, who went 11 for 20 en route to 30 points plus six rebounds and five assists. What's more, Lee also posted a 55% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Blake Peters was another key player, scoring 17 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Portland couldn't handle Ohio on Friday and fell 85-73. The Pilots have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, Portland had strong showings from Vukasin Masic, who earned 17 points along with five rebounds, and Austin Rapp, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds. Rapp's performance made up for a slower match against South Florida on Thursday.

Portland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Princeton has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-3 record this season. As for Portland, their loss dropped their record down to 2-4.