Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Alabama 2-0, Purdue 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Purdue Boilermakers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Mackey Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Purdue's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Yale on Monday. Purdue came out on top against Yale by a score of 92-84.

Purdue can attribute much of their success to Braden Smith, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Trey Kaufman-Renn, who went 5 for 8 en route to 17 points.

Even though they won, Purdue struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Alabama entered their tilt with McNeese on Monday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 72-64 win over the Cowboys.

Alabama's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Grant Nelson, who went 6 for 9 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds, and Mark Sears, who had 15 points in addition to five assists. The dominant performance also gave Nelson a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four). Aden Holloway, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-5 from beyond the arc.

Purdue pushed their record up to 2-0 with the victory, which was their 19th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Alabama, their win bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Purdue just can't miss this season, having drained 54.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Alabama struggles in that department as they've made 49.4% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Purdue was able to grind out a solid victory over Alabama when the teams last played back in December of 2023, winning 92-86. Does Purdue have another victory up their sleeve, or will Alabama turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Purdue won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.