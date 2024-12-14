Rutgers freshman guard Dylan Harper Jr. capped a huge second half in the Scarlet Knights' comeback vs. Seton Hall on Saturday with a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired to sink the Pirates 66-63. Harper had 18 second-half points to help Rutgers overcome a double-digit deficit and pulled up off the dribble from the Jersey Mike's logo in Piscataway to seal the deal.

It was Harper's sixth made bucket of the second half and third triple over the game's final 20 minutes. He finished the game with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-13 shooting and made four of his seven 3-point attempts.

Seton Hall led by as many as 10 points in the second half before Rutgers roared back to a two-possession lead midway through the second half. The two teams traded blows down the stretch before Rutgers built a four-point lead in the final minute, only to see it erased in less than a minute's time before Harper's game-winner.

Harper, a five-star recruit and the son of former NBA player Ron Harper, has been among the most productive freshmen in college basketball this season in playing his way into the mix as a potential No. 1 pick candidate in the 2025 NBA Draft. He leads all freshmen in scoring and ranks fourth nationally among all college basketball players at 23.4 points per game on the season.