Va. Tech Hokies @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Va. Tech 5-6, Saint Joseph's 7-4

What to Know

Va. Tech has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will compete for holiday cheer at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Palestra. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, Va. Tech beat Navy 80-72.

Va. Tech's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Ben Burnham, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points. Another player making a difference was Ben Hammond, who earned 11 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's blew past American, posting an 84-57 victory. The over/under was set at 141 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Saint Joseph's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and 11 rebounds. Fleming is becoming a predictor of Saint Joseph's success: when he posts at least ten rebounds the team is 6-2 (and 1-2 when he doesn't). The team also got some help courtesy of Erik Reynolds II, who went 8 for 13 en route to 23 points plus six assists.

Va. Tech's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Saint Joseph's, their victory bumped their record up to 7-4.

Va. Tech lost to Saint Joseph's on the road by a decisive 79-62 margin when the teams last played back in December of 2015. Can Va. Tech avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Saint Joseph's won the only game these two teams have played in the last 9 years.