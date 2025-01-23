Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 13-5, Sam Houston 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Sam Houston will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.8 points per game this season.

Last Saturday, Sam Houston came up short against Jax. State and fell 71-62. The Bearkats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Sam Houston's loss came about despite a quality game from Josiah Hammons, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points. The dominant performance also gave Hammons a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%).

Meanwhile, Middle Tennessee waltzed into their matchup on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 71-57 victory over the Hilltoppers.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Middle Tennessee to victory, but perhaps none more so than Essam Mostafa, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 18 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jestin Porter, who earned 15 points along with three steals.

Sam Houston's defeat dropped their record down to 8-11. As for Middle Tennessee, they pushed their record up to 13-5 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Sam Houston hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Middle Tennessee struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Sam Houston strolled past Middle Tennessee when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a score of 81-64. Will Sam Houston repeat their success, or does Middle Tennessee have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Middle Tennessee is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Sam Houston, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sam Houston has won both of the games they've played against Middle Tennessee in the last year.