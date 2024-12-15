Who's Playing

St. Mary's-Woods Pomeroys @ SE Missouri State Redhawks

Current Records: St. Mary's-Woods 0-0, SE Missouri State 3-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Show Me Center -- Cape Girardeau, Missouri Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Mary's-Woods Pomeroys will start their season against the SE Missouri State Redhawks. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Show Me Center.

SE Missouri State is likely headed into the matchup with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Murray State on Sunday. SE Missouri State fell victim to a painful 73-53 loss at the hands of Murray State. The Redhawks have struggled against the Racers recently, as the game was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

SE Missouri State's defeat dropped their record down to 3-6. As for St. Mary's-Woods, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.