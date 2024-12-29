Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Longwood 11-3, SMU 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the SMU Mustangs at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moody Coliseum. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Friday, the stars were shining brightly for Longwood in an 82-67 win over NC Central.

Meanwhile, SMU had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 103-77 victory over the Eagles. The Mustangs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 26 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Matt Cross, who went 7 for 9 en route to 20 points plus eight rebounds. B.J. Edwards was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 16 points plus two steals.

Longwood pushed their record up to 11-3 with the win, which was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for SMU, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.