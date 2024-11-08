Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: CS Fullerton 0-1, Stanford 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion -- Stanford, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal will face off against the CS Fullerton Titans at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal will be strutting in after a victory while the Titans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Stanford is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They blew past Denver 85-62. The Cardinal were heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Stanford's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Oziyah Sellers led the charge by going 10 for 15 en route to 24 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Another player making a difference was Maxime Raynaud, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Stanford was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Denver only posted six.

CS Fullerton kicked off their season on the road on Monday and hit a couple of potholes. They fell 89-79 to Grand Canyon.

Stanford strolled past CS Fullerton when the teams last played back in November of 2019 by a score of 70-54. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does CS Fullerton have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.