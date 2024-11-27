Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-3, Tennessee Tech 3-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena -- Cookeville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Tennessee Tech is heading back home. They will welcome the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hooper Eblen Arena.

Last Tuesday, Tennessee Tech couldn't handle UCF and fell 80-69.

Despite their loss, Tennessee Tech saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kyle Layton, who earned 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Layton a new career-high in assists (four). Another player making a difference was Rodney Johnson Jr., who went 5 for 9 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian waltzed into their contest on Saturday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They walked away with a 71-61 victory over the Hawks.

Presbyterian got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jaylen Peterson out in front who earned eight points in addition to 12 rebounds and two blocks. Kobe Stewart was another key player, going 7 for 13 en route to 17 points plus six assists and five rebounds.

Tennessee Tech's defeat dropped their record down to 3-3. As for Presbyterian, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

Tennessee Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Presbyterian when the teams last played back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 79-75 victory. Does Tennessee Tech have another victory up their sleeve, or will Presbyterian turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Tennessee Tech and Presbyterian both have 1 win in their last 2 games.