Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Toledo Rockets

Current Records: Kent State 11-6, Toledo 10-7

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Toledo is heading back home. They and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Savage Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Rockets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Saturday, Toledo didn't have too much trouble with Ball State as they won 93-75.

Toledo's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Javan Simmons, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Simmons a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six). Sam Lewis was another key player, scoring 21 points.

Toledo smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Kent State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 70-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami (Ohio) on Saturday. The Golden Flashes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Kent State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Delrecco Gillespie, who scored ten points in addition to eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Toledo is on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-7 record this season. As for Kent State, their loss dropped their record down to 11-6.

Toledo came up short against Kent State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 67-59. Will Toledo have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Toledo is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Toledo.