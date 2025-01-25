Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ UCF Knights

Current Records: TCU 10-8, UCF 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena -- Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the TCU Horned Frogs and the UCF Knights are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Addition Financial Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, TCU couldn't handle Kansas and fell 74-61. The Horned Frogs got off to an early lead (up 12 with 13:25 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

TCU's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ernest Udeh Jr., who had seven points along with eight rebounds and five steals.

Even though they lost, TCU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

UCF has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 108-83 punch to the gut against Iowa State on Tuesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Jordan Ivy-Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Keyshawn Hall, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds.

TCU's loss dropped their record down to 10-8. As for UCF, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-6.

TCU couldn't quite finish off UCF in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 and fell 79-77. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of UCF's Darius Johnson, who shot 5-for-6 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 33 points and nine rebounds. Back with a vengeance, will TCU be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

UCF and TCU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.